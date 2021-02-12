<FormField title={type.title} description={type.description} level={level} __unstable_markers={markers} __unstable_presence={presence} inputId={inputId} > <Stack space={3}> <Flex> <Box flex={1}> <TextInput id={inputId} ref={forwardedRef} customValidity={errors.length > 0 ? errors[0].item.message : ''} disabled={isUpdating} onChange={handleChange} onFocus={handleFocus} value={value?.current || ''} readOnly={readOnly} /> {generateState?.status === 'error' && ( <Card padding={2} tone="critical"> {generateState.error.message} </Card> )} </Box> <Box marginLeft={1}> <Button mode="ghost" type="button" disabled={readOnly || isUpdating} onClick={handleGenerateSlug} onFocus={handleFocus} text={generateState?.status === 'pending' ? 'Generating…' : 'Generate'} /> </Box> </Flex> </Stack> </FormField>

That's the intended outcome of the UI project, but it's not something someone should wait on when working on something.The current level UI should be used for is replacing any custom markup and/or styling. If you go looking into the the various pieces of form-builder are working now, you can see some of UI in action (we're in the process of putting all the default form pieces into UI).As an example, here's the component return for a Slug schema type: