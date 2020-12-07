Pricing update: Free users
Is there any way to edit the text in studio for the Add-button in an array?

Last updated: Dec 7, 2020

Is there any way to edit the text in studio for the Add-button in an array?

Dec 7, 2020, 12:33 PM

Hey there! 🙂 As far as I've found from digging around in the form-builder a bit it looks like it's hard coded at the moment.
Will check some more to see if there are ways to customise it via the schema or something.

What's the use case? Localisation maybe?
Dec 7, 2020, 1:58 PM

It’s mostly about making it more intuitive for the editors what they can add

Dec 7, 2020, 2:16 PM

I see! That makes a lot of sense 🙂
I did some asking around and I'm sorry to say that this is something we don't support at the moment. But we are looking to improve this kind of customization going forward
🙂 Thanks for asking!

Dec 7, 2020, 2:44 PM

user L
This is a total hack, and it doesn't actually get rid of the word Add, but you could provide additional text to the button with this:
Add a style override to your sanity.json file so it contains something like:


"parts": [
    {
      "name": "part:@sanity/base/schema",
      "path": "./schemas/schema"
    },
    {
      "implements": "part:@sanity/base/theme/variables/override-style",
      "path": "./sanityOverrides.css"
    }
  ]
Then, in 
sanityOverrides.css
, you could do something like:

:global([class^="ArrayInput"] [class^="DefaultButton_text"])::after {
  content: ' item';
}
It's ugly, but it does let you add to the button text (
::before
to prepend "Add"). Not battle tested. I'm sure there's a method using JavaScript that is not only cleaner, but lets you remove the word Add.

Dec 7, 2020, 6:13 PM

