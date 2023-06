👋

//templates/blog.js import React from 'react' import { graphql } from 'gatsby' import Layout from '../components/layout' import { PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' export const query = graphql` query { sanityPost { id slug { current } title publishedAt(formatString: "MMM Do, YYYY") _rawBody } } ` const BlogPost = ({ data }) => { return ( <Layout> <h1>{data.sanityPost.title}</h1> <p>{data.sanityPost.publishedAt}</p> <PortableText value={data.sanityPost._rawBody} /> </Layout> ) } export default BlogPost

Hello Sanity Squad.I am having some issue trying to target individual blogs post on my portfolio site . When clicking on “First Blog”, url read correct() but content is from Second Blog. My guess would be that query in templates/blog.js is not correct, because it is not targeting individual blogs?Here is the main pages/blog.js if needed for reference.Lastly, my Gatsby + Sanity setup may be kind of weird because I previously was using Contentful and now migrating to Sanity.My apologies for the long post and thanks in Advance!