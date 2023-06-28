export default { name: 'card', title: 'Card', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, { name: 'image', title: 'Image', type: 'image', }, { name: 'rarity', title: 'Rarity', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'rarity'}], }, { name: 'series', title: 'Series', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'series'}], }, { name: 'totalCards', title: 'Total Cards', type: 'number', }, { name: 'codes', title: 'Codes', type: 'array', of: [{type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'code'}]}] }, ], }

I am experiencing an issue in Sanity Studio where I am getting an "Unsupported path segment {} " error when trying to view or edit documents of type card. I have a card schema where there is a codes field which is an array of references to code documents. Here's the card schema for your reference:The new codes are correctly added to the codes array of the card documents and there doesn't seem to be any orphaned reference. I'm getting the error after executing a script that creates code documents and then adds a reference to them in the codes array of card documents.Do you have any insight into what could be causing this error and how it could be resolved?