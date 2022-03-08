Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with alt text not displaying for images in Sanity plugin media library.

12 replies
Last updated: Mar 8, 2022
Hello everyone, please help me with this issue. The issue is:- I add sanity plugin media in the sanity dashboard. There are some options given on the Sanity plugin image widget. Like alt text and I update alt text for the image. But the issue is how I get all the data on the front end. I don't get any alt text on Groq. Only getting the image URL.
Mar 3, 2022, 2:33 PM
hey
user A
the GROQ query is:- 
*[_type == "page" &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))][0] {"id": _id, ...}
Mar 4, 2022, 2:32 PM
Here is console data
image:asset:_ref: "image-6d2fe8729fb831257b98763b6734668daa27b696-2124x1590-png"
_type: "reference"
Mar 4, 2022, 2:44 PM
Schema for image is :-
{
      name: 'image',
      title: 'Image',
      type: 'image',
    },
Mar 4, 2022, 2:45 PM
Library i used on sanity is:-
"sanity-plugin-media-library": "^2.0.2",
image is previewing on frontend but the alt tag is not working. please help.
Mar 4, 2022, 2:46 PM
import Image from 'next/image';
import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url';

import sanity from '../../utils/sanity';
import config from '../../utils/config';

export function urlFor(source) {
  return imageUrlBuilder(sanity).image(source);
}

const SanityImage = ({ src, layout, width, height, alt, ...props }) =&gt; (
  &lt;Image
    src={urlFor(src).width(width).height(height).url()}
    width={width}
    height={height}
    layout={layout || 'responsive'}
    alt={alt || config.siteName}
    {...props}
  /&gt;
);

export default SanityImage;
Mar 4, 2022, 3:55 PM
You need to resolve the reference in a porjection. 
*[_type == "page" &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))][0] {..,
"id": _id, 
"Image": image.asset -&gt;,
...}
Mar 6, 2022, 2:44 PM
Then you can also just query for the alt.text
Mar 6, 2022, 2:45 PM
*[_type == "page" &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))][0] {.., "id": _id,
"image": image.asset -&gt;,
"alt": image.asset.alt
...}
Mar 6, 2022, 2:51 PM
Thank you so much...
Mar 7, 2022, 5:26 AM
Happy to help. I struggeled with this in the beginning as well. https://hdoro.dev/learn-groq this here helped me quite a lot to understand the more “nested” functionality of groq
Mar 7, 2022, 3:06 PM
Happy to help. I struggeled with this in the beginning as well. https://hdoro.dev/learn-groq this here helped me quite a lot to understand the more “nested” functionality of groq
Mar 7, 2022, 3:06 PM
great thank you
Mar 8, 2022, 6:42 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Deploying Next JS on VercelJan 20, 2021
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.