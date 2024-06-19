Issue with block content editor resolved by updating Sanity Studio

import {defineType} from 'sanity' export default defineType({ title: 'Content', name: 'richText', type: 'array', // All possible "Blocks" that a content editor can use options: { sortable: true, }, of: [ { type: 'block', styles: [ {title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'}, {title: 'Heading 2', value: 'h2'}, {title: 'Heading 3', value: 'h3'}, {title: 'Heading 4', value: 'h4'}, {title: 'Heading 5', value: 'h5'}, ], }, { type: 'image', icon: () => '🖼️', options: {hotspot: true}, fields: [ { name: 'alt', type: 'string', title: 'Alternative text', description: 'Describe the image. Important for SEO and accessiblity.', }, { name: 'wide', type: 'boolean', title: 'Wide Image?', description: 'Makes images wider than the text column.', initialValue: false, }, { name: 'background', type: 'boolean', title: 'Add grey background?', description: 'Adds a grey background/border to the image.', initialValue: false, }, ], }, // Rest of my blocks ], validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), group: 'content', })

Could not validate the resulting portable text to insert. Editor value must be an array of Portable Text blocks, or undefined. Try to insert as plain text (shift-paste) instead.

Hey all, ive noticed an issue with our block content editor, here is my schema for the editorWhen i paste an image into the editor, i get the following error:Could someone help here? I know i can paste images in because it works in another studio i have, but the schema seems similar