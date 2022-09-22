Issue with burger menu not appearing after deploying site on Vercel.

Hello again. Thank you for your reply. I have tried and tested, so far I believe its not CORS or token problem because this is a big website and all the other pages are rendered succesfully. I belive its problem with my component rendering. When the website runs, I get an empty Navigation array twice, and its the third time that I get navigation items in the array.

I have been playing with useEffect but still not able to solve the issue.

attaching the code snippet below.

Thanks in advance.

