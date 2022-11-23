✔ Compiling... Failed to compile. Error in ./node_modules/@floating-ui/dom/dist/floating-ui.dom.esm.js Module parse failed: Unexpected token (313:11) You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type. | } | | return { ...rect, | x: rect.x - scroll.scrollLeft + offsets.x, | y: rect.y - scroll.scrollTop + offsets.y @ ./node_modules/sanity-plugin-order-documents/node_modules/react-select/dist/react-select.esm.js 24:0-26 @ ./node_modules/sanity-plugin-order-documents/build/components/organisms/TypeSection.js @ ./node_modules/sanity-plugin-order-documents/build/components/OrderDocuments.js @ ./node_modules/sanity-plugin-order-documents/build/index.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/vision/lib/VisionTool.js (all:part:@sanity/base/tool) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/util/getRegisteredTools.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/router.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/Root.js (part:@sanity/base/root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js @ multi ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js

Hi all! I regrettably updated my Mac OS from 12.6 to 13 yesterday, which seems to have impacted my Sanity dev environment. Now, when compiling Sanity errors out with the information below. Has anyone else run into this and if so how did you resolve? Thanks in advance!