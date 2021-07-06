Issue with creating documents in Sanity project not being published

const sanityClient = require('@sanity/client') const client = sanityClient({ projectId: 'your-project-id', dataset: 'bikeshop', apiVersion: '2019-01-29', // use current UTC date - see "specifying API version"! token: 'sanity-auth-token', // or leave blank for unauthenticated usage useCdn: true, // `false` if you want to ensure fresh data })

client.create(obj);

Hi! I already asked this question without answer, and it seem to have been buried so I ask it again.I have created a Node (Javascript) script to input data into my dataset with the sanity client.I create my client like this (with real values):Then I create a matching javascript object and callAll works fine and the document is created but it is not published. (this is an issue because I need to create a few hundred documents so I dont want to manually publish them).