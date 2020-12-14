Unknown type: commercejsProducts. Valid types are: post, author, category, blockContent, array, block, boolean, datetime, date, document, email, file, geopoint, image, number, object, reference, slug, string, telephone, text and url

schemas/commerceProducts.js

import CommercejsProducts from "../components/CommercejsProducts"; export default { name: "commercejsProducts", title: "Commercejs Products", type: "array", of: [ { type: "object", fields: [ { name: "price", type: "object", fields: [ { name: "raw", type: "number", }, ], }, { name: "quantity", type: "number", }, { name: "media", type: "object", fields: [ { name: "type", type: "string", }, ], }, { name: "categories", type: "array", of: [ { type: "object", fields: [ { name: "id", type: "string", }, ], }, ], }, ], }, ], inputComponent: CommercejsProducts, };

post.js

export default { ...default post.js... fields: [ { title: "Related products", name: "commercejsProducts", type: "commercejsProducts", }, ], ...default post.js... };

hey, I’m having problems when building custom input field schema. I’m gettingeven though I have this customfield defined inI’m a bit unclear, what exactly doesn’t work? Can Sanity not seeat all or is it the fact that I have more nested objects in it?To clarify, I’m trying to use defaultschema to enter my products thereany thoughts? ideas?