Last updated: Jan 28, 2021
Hi all - deploying a gatsby project with netlify, and for some reason I've gotten build fails on the web project (studio is fine) for the last four tries.
Build log shows:
Found BREAKING changes from previous schema:
2
:11:33 AM: - RootQuery.Document was removed.
We had errors with gatsby/graphql when we tried implementing groups, so rolled that back. I ran
sanity upgradeand
npm ciand made very minor styling tweaks. I'm getting that same error if I try to run sanity graphql deploy in my studio, but at least in my dev environmnt everything is working on the web side. I am unsure how to resolve this. I'm not finding any troubleshooting ideas with this particular error.
Jan 28, 2021, 8:17 AM
Hi Janani, could you run the following command in your local studio folder?
Also, did this start happening after the studio upgrade?
DEBUG=sanity* sanity graphql deploy
Jan 28, 2021, 8:36 AM
Thank you for the quick response
So locally in studio, I re-ran
That seems to have done the trick for the web side at least - was able to merge updates into prod and netlify just completed building the web project successfully.
Netlify says studio deployed successfully too. But I checked the studio portal and got this:
That seems to have done the trick for the web side at least - was able to merge updates into prod and netlify just completed building the web project successfully.
Netlify says studio deployed successfully too. But I checked the studio portal and got this:
Jan 28, 2021, 9:00 AM
Netlify's deploy log gives me no errors when I review the studio side. Also I check my dev env studio and get the same. I see the new Sanity "S" loader and then the same message:
Uncaught error
Uncaught error
theme is undefined Stack: GlobalStyle<@http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:400321:15 Ne@http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:60662:14864 Ne@http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:60662:14636 He</t.createStyles@http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:60662:23025 He</t.renderStyles@http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:60662:23264 h@http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:60662:24607 l/<@http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:60662:24424 commitHookEffectListMount@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:22452:26 commitLifeCycles@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:22508:34 commitLayoutEffects@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:25524:23 callCallback@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:2909:14 invokeGuardedCallbackDev@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:2958:16 invokeGuardedCallback@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:3013:31 commitRootImpl@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:25262:30 unstable_runWithPriority@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:28479:12 runWithPriority$1@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:13760:10 commitRoot@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:25102:20 finishSyncRender@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:24528:13 performSyncWorkOnRoot@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:24514:23 scheduleUpdateOnFiber@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:23909:28 updateContainer@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:27094:15 legacyRenderSubtreeIntoContainer/<@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:27479:22 unbatchedUpdates@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:24624:12 legacyRenderSubtreeIntoContainer@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:27478:21 render@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:27561:10 render@http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:130192:21 @http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:130195:7 __webpack_require__@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:30 fn@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:20 @http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:130008:18 __webpack_require__@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:30 webpackJsonpCallback@http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:26:23 @http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:1:13 (Your browsers Developer Tools may contain more info)
Jan 28, 2021, 9:01 AM
The dashboard users can't get in, but at least the web app deployed? 😵
Jan 28, 2021, 9:02 AM
So in posting the two different error messages on the live studio end I see
Uncaught error
Uncaught error
and in my dev studio it is
t is undefined
theme is undefined
Jan 28, 2021, 9:17 AM
Glad the above fixed the web front-end at least 😉 To deal with this error, could you try removing your
node_modulesfolder and
package-lock.jsonfile in your /studio folder before running
npm installand trying once more?
Jan 28, 2021, 9:32 AM
it worked! thank you!
Jan 28, 2021, 9:47 AM
Awesome, thanks for confirming!
Jan 28, 2021, 9:55 AM
