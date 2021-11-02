Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with dereferencing in a Sanity.io project.

5 replies
Last updated: Nov 2, 2021
What am I doing wrong here?
{
      name: "pageBuilder",
      type: "array",
      title: "Page content",
      of: [
        { type: "content" },
        {
          type: "reference",
          name: "ctaSection",
          title: "CTA",
          to: [{ type: "ctaBlocks" }],
        },
      ],
    },

*[_type == 'insurance' &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
    ...,
    ctaSection-&gt;{
      picture,
      title,
      cta{
        label,
        reference-&gt;{
          _type,
          "slug": "/" + slug.current,
        }
      }
    }
  }
This is all im getting

{
      _key: '6569f1186d08',
      _ref: 'c92ccb9a-5441-4fca-8dea-8fb7cbbb7cfd',
      _type: 'ctaSection'
    }
Nov 2, 2021, 5:53 PM
Looks like you also need to specify the array (
pageBuilder
) in your projection. Currently, you’re getting that 
ctaSection
reference because it’s being returned by the
.
Nov 2, 2021, 5:57 PM
Good one, this is what I changed it to:
*[_type == 'insurance' &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
    ...,
    pageBuilder[]-&gt;{
      ...,
      ctaSection{
        picture
      }
    }
  }
But I'm getting

pageBuilder: [
    null,
    {
      _createdAt: '2021-10-09T16:18:59Z',
      _id: 'c92ccb9a-5441-4fca-8dea-8fb7cbbb7cfd',
      _rev: 'Rfna04Xn7gw6L6Geea4aP5',
      _type: 'ctaBlocks',
      _updatedAt: '2021-10-09T19:06:10Z',
      cta: [Object],
      ctaSection: null,
      picture: [Object],
      title: 'title of insurance'
    }
  ],
Nov 2, 2021, 6:04 PM
For an array mixed with references and non-references, I’d recommend an approach like this:

*[_type == 'insurance' &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
  ...,
  pageBuilder[]{
    _type == 'content' =&gt; @,
    _type == 'ctaSection' =&gt; @-&gt;
  }
}
Once you get the dereference working, you can build out your ctaSection projection to how you want it.
Nov 2, 2021, 6:24 PM
For an array mixed with references and non-references, I’d recommend an approach like this:

*[_type == 'insurance' &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
  ...,
  pageBuilder[]{
    _type == 'content' =&gt; @,
    _type == 'ctaSection' =&gt; @-&gt;
  }
}
Once you get the dereference working, you can build out your ctaSection projection to how you want it.
Nov 2, 2021, 6:24 PM
Yes that works! Thank you
Nov 2, 2021, 6:28 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021
hello guys, I noticed that the data I fetch from my sanity studio to my front end are displayed randomly and I don't want...Dec 20, 2020
Warning: Data for Page Exceeds the Threshold of 128 kBAug 17, 2022
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
I’ve been trying to create a new permissions document. I tried using sanity exec But I get the error: ClientError: The mutation(s)...Sep 9, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.