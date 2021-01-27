Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with displaying correct title for a post in the studio when working with localization.

4 replies
Last updated: Jan 27, 2021
Problems with locale fields
Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so figured I'd go with standard field level translations by following the docs, but I can't figure out how to display the correct title for the post in the studio. Right now the title looks like this (image).

I kind of understand how it would work if I followed the docs and had the localized string in the same doc as the page schema, but is there any way I can pass down the title from my localeString.js to my page.js schema type?

Providing my localeString.js as well as my page.js in the thread
Jan 27, 2021, 2:07 PM
localeString.js
const supportedLanguages = [
  { id: 'en', title: 'English', isDefault: true },
  { id: 'se', title: 'Swedish' },
];

export default {
  title: 'Localized string',
  name: 'localeString',
  type: 'object',
  // Fieldsets can be used to group object fields.
  // Here we omit a fieldset for the "default language",
  // making it stand out as the main field.
  fieldsets: [
    {
      title: 'Translations',
      name: 'translations',
      options: { collapsible: true },
    },
  ],
  // Dynamically define one field per language
  fields: supportedLanguages.map((lang) =&gt; ({
    title: lang.title,
    name: lang.id,
    type: 'string',
    fieldset: lang.isDefault ? null : 'translations',
  })),
};
--

page.js

import { FaFileAlt } from 'react-icons/fa';

export default {
  name: 'page',
  title: 'Pages',
  type: 'document',
  icon: FaFileAlt,
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      title: 'Title',
      type: 'localeString',
    },

    {
      name: 'slug',
      title: 'Slug',
      type: 'slug',
      options: {
        source: 'title',
        maxLength: 96,
      },
    },

    {
      name: 'date',
      title: 'Date',
      type: 'date',
      options: {
        dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
        calendarTodayLabel: 'Set current date',
      },
    },

    {
      name: 'pageContent',
      title: 'Content',
      type: 'blockContent',
    },
  ],
};
Jan 27, 2021, 2:08 PM
something like this in page.js

{
   ...,
   preview: {
    select: {
      title: "title.en",
    },
  },
}
Jan 27, 2021, 2:12 PM
Well shit it really was that simple...
Jan 27, 2021, 2:18 PM
Hahaha thanks a ton! Much appreciated
Jan 27, 2021, 2:18 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
how to implement localization on blocks?Oct 5, 2020
i am currently trying to create a new dataset for each localized language , ie. spanish, russian. how can i get a studio...Nov 17, 2020
Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?Apr 18, 2020
Creating Subdirectories for Translated PagesMay 31, 2021
How to Translate Product Info on Shopify and Sanity?Jun 29, 2022
Sanity Desk - How to Change the Localization Version of the Document?Jul 14, 2022
Next.js Blog Starter - How to add a Localized `blockContent` in the `post.js` SchemaAug 8, 2022
Issue with focalpoint cropping in Sanity imagesJun 29, 2020
Organizing document types in Sanity Studio using Structure BuilderMay 13, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.