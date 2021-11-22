Issue with environment variables in a NextJS and Sanity app, seeking help and suggestions.
18 replies
Last updated: Nov 22, 2021
E
Hello 🙂I have reasons to believe that my Sanity & NextJS app have a problem using environment variables
😕
😕
Nov 20, 2021, 12:12 PM
E
they yield an
undefinedvalue
Nov 20, 2021, 12:13 PM
E
according to the following, it might have something to do with
dotenvwhich is featured on Sanity https://github.com/vercel/next.js/discussions/12754#discussioncomment-13033
Nov 20, 2021, 12:13 PM
E
my question is: is it ok to remove the package from Studio?
Nov 20, 2021, 12:14 PM
E
hmm actually, I don’t think that will be possible, am I right?
Nov 20, 2021, 12:22 PM
E
any other ideas as to how to fix this issue please?
Nov 20, 2021, 12:22 PM
E
this is the code I’m working on https://github.com/eugelogic/gothenburg
Nov 20, 2021, 12:37 PM
Hi Eugene - perhaps you've already been down this road, but I banged my head on the .env for a while until I found in the docs that for the studio you need to prefix them with
SANITY_STUDIO. Is that any help? https://www.sanity.io/docs/studio-environment-variables#f5e9e3158896
Nov 20, 2021, 1:40 PM
E
Hi Joseph, thanks for getting back to me.I did not know about that, good to know.
Unfortunately my issue lives in the NextJS part of my project and I need to prefix the variables with
🤔
Unfortunately my issue lives in the NextJS part of my project and I need to prefix the variables with
NEXT_PUBLIC_This is really puzzling, I’ve spent hours and read lots but whatever I find is related to either NextJS or Sanity, no the two together, I can’t believe I’m the only one facing such issue
🤔
Nov 20, 2021, 8:22 PM
E
or maybe I’m missing something obvious, it might worth mentioning I use Lerna and Yarn Workspaces 🙄
Nov 20, 2021, 8:25 PM
Hi - I don't have particular experience with Next and I don't do any monorepo stuff regularly (having 2+ repos has worked for me, but I do most projects solo). But maybe it's something to do with how your build process is configured with Lerna? Have you tried making a copy of your Next repo and running a build on it locally to see if that build will incorporate your environment variables correctly? That way you could rule out any weird syntax mistake you might be missing on the Next side of things?
Nov 21, 2021, 11:24 AM
D
Could you share the bit of code where you use the env variables that turned out to be undefined & also where you put them? .env.local?
Nov 21, 2021, 2:22 PM
E
hi
user UI did try to run
buildbut it would flag that the env variable is
undefinedalso tried to hardcode the actual value of the env variable and it did work so it’s something to do with
process.envI guess
Nov 22, 2021, 9:35 AM
E
hi
user Gthe code lives at https://github.com/eugelogic/gothenburg/blob/main/web/lib/config.js and my env variables live in a
.env.localfile in the root of the repo which of course you can’t see online because I’m not committing it GitHub
Nov 22, 2021, 9:37 AM
D
Just to be clear, the .env.local is in the
webdirectory and not the root directory, is that correct? Because I think Next wouldn’t see it otherwise
Nov 22, 2021, 9:41 AM
E
no it’s in the root of the project, not inside the
+ I did move it inside to see if that was the issue, re-started the server but it didn’t help, lemme try again
webfolderI did read somewhere Next would be able to see it regardless
+ I did move it inside to see if that was the issue, re-started the server but it didn’t help, lemme try again
Nov 22, 2021, 9:44 AM
E
lol -
thanks for making trying again
👍
user Git works 😅I have no idea why it didn’t when I tried the other day but it does now
thanks for making trying again
👍
Nov 22, 2021, 9:54 AM
D
Nice! Glad you got it figured out!
Nov 22, 2021, 9:55 AM
E
much appreciated 🙏
Nov 22, 2021, 9:56 AM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.