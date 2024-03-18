Issue with groq query not returning desired result on front end
7 replies
Last updated: Mar 18, 2024
L
Hi, seem to be having an issue with a groq query I'm using on my site.
I have an "seoImage" schema, which just contains an alt string field, and the built in image field.
Across my entire site, I use this groq query:
I've tried doing the exact query I'm running in the vision plugin inside sanity, and I get the desired result (The image data, along with the metadata of the image).
Why isn't this working on my front end? but is working for all my other images?
However, for one image, I don't get anything back from the result. I just get the asset reference back with a _type and _ref properties.
seoImage { ..., image { asset-> { ..., metadata } } }
Mar 18, 2024, 1:13 PM
A
To be clear, your document has:
and
"seoImage": { "image": { "asset": { "_ref": "..." "_type": "reference" } } }
seoImage.image.asset->isn't working?
Mar 18, 2024, 3:50 PM
L
Hi User, yes that was my issue.
I did however figure out what was causing this to not follow the reference:
my entire query was the following:
I noticed it wasn't an issue with the image when I added in my button, and also found it wasn't following the internalUrl references. Again, this was fixed upon removed the final spread operator.
It was the last spread operator inside the intro object that was causing the issue. Removing this allows the full image data to come through.
*[_type == 'product' && _id == $_id][0] { intro { title, content, seoImage { ..., image { ..., asset-> { ..., metadata } } }, button { ..., link { type, type == "internal" => internalLink { reference-> { _type, "slug": slug.current, } }, type == "external" => externalLink { url, }, } }, ..., }, }
Mar 18, 2024, 3:54 PM
A
Ah yeah, the spread operator will overwrite.
Mar 18, 2024, 4:04 PM
L
If I'd put that spread operator right at the beginning, am I correct in assuming that wouldn't have caused an issue?
Mar 18, 2024, 4:09 PM
A
Yes
Mar 18, 2024, 4:14 PM
L
Awesome, thanks for clearing that up for me, sorry for wasting your time!!
Mar 18, 2024, 4:23 PM
A
No worries!
Mar 18, 2024, 6:40 PM
