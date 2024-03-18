Issue with groq query not returning desired result on front end

seoImage { ..., image { asset-> { ..., metadata } } }

Hi, seem to be having an issue with a groq query I'm using on my site.I have an "seoImage" schema, which just contains an alt string field, and the built in image field.Across my entire site, I use this groq query:However, for one image, I don't get anything back from the result. I just get the asset reference back with a _type and _ref properties.I've tried doing the exact query I'm running in the vision plugin inside sanity, and I get the desired result (The image data, along with the metadata of the image).Why isn't this working on my front end? but is working for all my other images?