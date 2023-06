😂

Hey! Just to follow up on this with a more detailed answer in case anyone comes across this in the future (or I do it againIn the Remix Indie Stack there is a heathcheck route intended for services like fly.io to call at regular intervals, the default is every 10 seconds.Inside that healthcheck there is a loader function containing a fetch request which fetches the homepage and returns an “OK” response if it connects okay.If you have any queries to Sanity in thefunction on that page (either inorin this case, then they will get called when the fetch runs.I’ve resolved this by removing the fetch request to the homepage from the healthcheck file.