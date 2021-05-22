Issue with importing and defining schemas in Sanity.io

_export_ default {

title: "Marketing",

name: "marketing",

type: "array",

of: [{ type: "adBanner" }],

};

_export_ default {

title: "Ad Banner",

name: "adBanner",

type: "document",

fields: [

{

title: "Promo Banner type",

name: "promoType",

type: "string",

},

{

title: "Promo Heading",

name: "promoHeading",

type: "string",

},

{

title: "Promo Text",

name: "promoText",

type: "array",

of: [{ type: "block" }],

},

{

title: "Affiliate marketing link",

name: "promoLink",

type: "url",

},

{

title: "Promo product image",

name: "promoImage",

type: "image",

},

],

};

Hey guys I have two schemas marketing and adBanner in simple terms marketing is an array of adBanners. I have defined the schemas as bellow.but when i compile and run i can only see adBanner but not marketing section. When i debug it saysUnknown type: adBanner. Valid types are: marketing, array, block, boolean, datetime, date, document, email, file, geopoint, image, number, object, reference, slug, string, telephone, text and urlAny explanation/fixes for this.Cheers