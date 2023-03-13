Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with migrating from v2 to v3 schema.js file format

4 replies
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Hi, We're trying to migrate from v2 to v3. Originally in v2 we imported schemas into our schema.js file as below:

import * as theseDocuments from './documents'
import * as thesePlugs from './plugs'

const allDocuments = Object.values(theseDocuments).map(document =&gt; {
  return { ...document, fields: document.fields }
})

const allPlugs = Object.values(thesePlugs).map(plug =&gt; {
  return { ...plug, fields: plug.fields }
})

export default createSchema({
  name: 'default',
  types: schemaTypes
    .concat(allDocuments)
	 .concat(allPlugs)
})
This no longer appears to be working when upgrading to v3 and throws multiple errors regarding missing documents and plug types.

Switching to a standard as below fixes the issue:



import * as DocumentsA from './documents/docA'
import * as DocumentsA from './documents/docA'
import * as PlugsA from './plugs/plugA'
import * as PlugsB from './plugs/plugB'


export default [
	DocumentsA,
	DocumentsA,
	PlugA,
	PlugsB,
]
This isn't ideal as some of our studios are huge and we like to seperate our schemas as before, has something changed in v3 that no longer allows us to declare our schema.js file this way?
Mar 10, 2023, 4:28 PM
What implementation did you try in V3?
Mar 10, 2023, 7:12 PM
We originally tried to lift and shift directly into v3 but none of the schemas (documents, objects) we'd defined in our schema.js were being recognized as types when running the studio (this was declared as per the first code snippet in my original post) with all of the seperate schemas being declared in index.js for that folder as a list of exports like below:
export {default as banner} from './banner'
... another export
... another export

Those specific folders were then pulled together in the main schema.js file.

Now, It seems the only way to get Sanity to recognize the types is to declare everything inside the main schema js file (as per second code snippet) which isn't as ideal. Juist wondered if some syntax had changed that was causing the previous implementation to no longer work.
Mar 11, 2023, 12:45 PM
I realised my mistake, I was able to get it working with the following code:

import * as documents from './documents'
import * as objects from './objects'

const allDocuments = Object.values(documents).map(document =&gt; {
  return { ...document, fields: document.fields }
})

const allObjects = Object.values(objects).map(object =&gt; {
    return { ...object, fields: object.fields }
  })

export const schemaTypes = [allDocuments, allObjects].flat()
Mar 13, 2023, 9:49 AM
Glad you got it working!
Mar 13, 2023, 2:57 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.