It does seem like it isn't a Sanity issue, but there have been a ton of questions around how to use env vars lately. Definitely still helpful to debug here! Are you able to share your repo so I can take a look? You can send me a zip of it over DM if you don't want it to be public.

Also sidenote, it's not necessary to obscure your dataset name and project id. Those will be publicly visible when you perform a query. They're not considered secret in the same way an API token it.

