Issue with redirects not consistently working on Netlify deployment.

user L

redirect.js

export default { title: "Redirect", name: "redirect", // __experimental_actions: ['update', 'create', 'delete', 'publish'], type: "document", fields: [ { title: "Internal Name", name: "internalName", type: "string", validation: Rule => Rule.required(), }, { title: "Match Rule", description: "The URL path to match. This is the "from" portion of the redirect. A "splat" (*) can be used to match any additional characters at the end of the line (e.g. `/blog/*`).", name: "rule", type: "string", validation: Rule => Rule.required().regex(/^\//, { name: "Must start with a `/`" }), }, { title: "Redirect Target", description: "The destination for the redirect. If a "splat" (*) was used in the match rule, it can be expanded in the target using `:splat` (e.g. `/blog/:splat`).", name: "target", type: "string", validation: Rule => Rule.required().regex(/^(\/|https?:\/\/)/), }, { title: "Redirect Type", description: "Both temporary and permanent redirects can be internal or external links. Rewrites can only be internal (i.e. to another page that is built in Sanity).", name: "statusCode", type: "string", options: { list: [ { title: "Temporary (302)", value: "302" }, { title: "Permanent (301)", value: "301" }, { title: "Rewrite (200)", value: "200" }, ], }, validation: Rule => Rule.required(), }, ], preview: { select: { title: "internalName", rule: "rule", target: "target", statusCode: "statusCode", }, prepare: ({ title, rule, target, statusCode }) => ({ title, subtitle: `${rule} ${target} ${statusCode}`, }), }, }

gatsby-node.js

const fs = require('fs') const path = require('path') exports.onPostBuild = ({ graphql }) => { graphql(` { redirects: allSanityRedirect { nodes { target rule statusCode } } } `).then(({ data }) => { const redirectData = data.redirects.nodes .map(({ rule, target, statusCode }) => `${rule} ${target} ${statusCode}`) .join('

') console.log('*********************************************') console.log('redirectData: ', redirectData) console.log('*********************************************') return fs.appendFile(path.resolve(__dirname, 'public/_redirects'), redirectData, (err) => { if (err) throw err console.log('redirect error:', err) }) }) }

Hey there,I’m wondering if anyone has any advice on redirects. I followed the advice in the help channel, and it was really good information. I can’t find the thread now, though.Anyway, I leaned very heavily on’s gist , and my code looks like this:When I deploy this to Netlify,sometimes the redirect rules are processed, and other times it’s completely ignored. I can’t figure out what changes from one deploy to the next. There is a console.log that prints out the redirects, and they also show in the console regardless of whether or not the redirects are actually created. Can anyone see anything wrong with the code, or help me to see what I’m missing?