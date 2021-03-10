Issue with redirects not consistently working on Netlify deployment.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
export default { title: "Redirect", name: "redirect", // __experimental_actions: ['update', 'create', 'delete', 'publish'], type: "document", fields: [ { title: "Internal Name", name: "internalName", type: "string", validation: Rule => Rule.required(), }, { title: "Match Rule", description: "The URL path to match. This is the "from" portion of the redirect. A "splat" (*) can be used to match any additional characters at the end of the line (e.g. `/blog/*`).", name: "rule", type: "string", validation: Rule => Rule.required().regex(/^\//, { name: "Must start with a `/`" }), }, { title: "Redirect Target", description: "The destination for the redirect. If a "splat" (*) was used in the match rule, it can be expanded in the target using `:splat` (e.g. `/blog/:splat`).", name: "target", type: "string", validation: Rule => Rule.required().regex(/^(\/|https?:\/\/)/), }, { title: "Redirect Type", description: "Both temporary and permanent redirects can be internal or external links. Rewrites can only be internal (i.e. to another page that is built in Sanity).", name: "statusCode", type: "string", options: { list: [ { title: "Temporary (302)", value: "302" }, { title: "Permanent (301)", value: "301" }, { title: "Rewrite (200)", value: "200" }, ], }, validation: Rule => Rule.required(), }, ], preview: { select: { title: "internalName", rule: "rule", target: "target", statusCode: "statusCode", }, prepare: ({ title, rule, target, statusCode }) => ({ title, subtitle: `${rule} ${target} ${statusCode}`, }), }, }
const fs = require('fs') const path = require('path') exports.onPostBuild = ({ graphql }) => { graphql(` { redirects: allSanityRedirect { nodes { target rule statusCode } } } `).then(({ data }) => { const redirectData = data.redirects.nodes .map(({ rule, target, statusCode }) => `${rule} ${target} ${statusCode}`) .join('\n') console.log('*********************************************') console.log('redirectData: ', redirectData) console.log('*********************************************') return fs.appendFile(path.resolve(__dirname, 'public/_redirects'), redirectData, (err) => { if (err) throw err console.log('redirect error:', err) }) }) }
redirects.forEach(redirect => { actions.createRedirect({ fromPath: redirect.fromPath, toPath: redirect.toPath, isPermanent: redirect.statusCode === 301, // use as fallback. this is part of Gatsby's API statusCode: redirect.statusCode || 302 // Netlify specific. Will override `isPermanent` }); });
onPostBuildfunction in curly brackets, which has the effect of not returning the promise created by
graphql()which means Gatsby might finish before it completes. That’s why it’s intermittent. Either remove the curly brackets or add an explicit
returnstatement.
const fs = require("fs"); const path = require("path"); exports.onPostBuild = ({ graphql }) => graphql(` { redirects: allSanityRedirect { nodes { target rule statusCode } } } `).then(({ data }) => { const redirectData = data.redirects.nodes .map(({ rule, target, statusCode }) => `${rule} ${target} ${statusCode}`) .join("\n"); console.log("*********************************************"); console.log("redirectData: ", redirectData); console.log("*********************************************"); return fs.appendFile( path.resolve(__dirname, "public/_redirects"), redirectData, (err) => { if (err) throw err; console.log("redirect error:", err); } ); });
async function generateRedirects(graphql, actions, reporter) { const result = await graphql(` { redirects: allSanityRedirect { nodes { target rule statusCode } } } `) if (result.errors) throw result.errors const redirects = (result.data.redirects || {}).nodes || [] redirects.forEach((redirect) => { <http://reporter.info|reporter.info>(`Creating Redirect: ${redirect.rule} to ${redirect.target}`) actions.createRedirect({ fromPath: redirect.rule, toPath: redirect.target, isPermanent: redirect.statusCode === 301, // use as fallback. this is part of Gatsby's API statusCode: redirect.statusCode || 302, // Netlify specific. Will override `isPermanent` force: true, }) }) } exports.createPages = async ({ graphql, actions, reporter }) => { await generateRedirects(graphql, actions, reporter) await createLandingPages('/', graphql, actions, reporter) }
fs. I.e. change your require line to
const fs = require("fs").promises. Otherwise
fs.writeFileexpects a callback function.
fs.promises.writeFile(…)
