Issue with reference fields not returning expected data in GROQ query.

*[_type == "landingPage" && slug.current == "get-started"][0]{ landingPageBuilder[] { _type == 'industries' => { industries[]->{title} }, ... } }

title

_ref

_key

_type

Hey! I am struggling with following reference fields when they are two arrays deep. I have this query:I would expect that each of the industries (which are an array of references) would be returned with just the. But I only get back the, andwithout the title. Can anyone spot what I am doing wrong?