user F

Hey Everyone, I recently upgrade my Sanity project from V2 to V3. Although it builds fine in my local machine, the build fails in the production environment in Netlify.I had this same issue when I was building in QA environment in Netlify, and apparently, it was because the .nvmrc file in Sanity code was of an older version. I fixed that and build was success in QA environment for Netlify. But Now I have the same issue in prod, even with the updated node version.Issue: During Sanity build, it is trying to access the packages that no longer exists in Sanity V3, i.e,/core