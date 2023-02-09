Issue with updating the Post schema in Sanity Studio.

Hi everyone,

I'm pretty new to web development, and I'm following a crash course by User where he builds a few apps using Next.JS, and the first one is a blog within Sanity.

My issue is, everything was working smoothly, until I tried to update the Post schema in the studio.

My studio is running in localhost:3333 normally, I can create posts, authors, query them using vision, however, when I modify anything in my app folder/schemas/post.ts (I'm using typescript), it does not update in the studio. I tried including a description field, but my studio does not show it. I even tried changing the title value in the title field to pt-br, no luck too.

