Issue with updating the Post schema in Sanity Studio.

7 replies
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Hi everyone,
I'm pretty new to web development, and I'm following a crash course by User where he builds a few apps using Next.JS, and the first one is a blog within Sanity.
My issue is, everything was working smoothly, until I tried to update the Post schema in the studio.
My studio is running in localhost:3333 normally, I can create posts, authors, query them using vision, however, when I modify anything in my app folder/schemas/post.ts (I'm using typescript), it does not update in the studio. I tried including a description field, but my studio does not show it. I even tried changing the title value in the title field to pt-br, no luck too.
Feb 9, 2023, 1:38 PM
IIRC, Sonny's Next13 Blog with Sanity is built using localhost:3000
Feb 9, 2023, 1:44 PM
But if you have it running on 3333 normally, I'm not sure what would be preventing the updates to show
Feb 9, 2023, 1:46 PM
The dev server is running in localhost:3000, where I see the page we're building, but the studio runs in localhost:3333.
Feb 9, 2023, 2:22 PM
If the Studio isn’t updating, it seems like your server either isn’t actually running or you’ve somehow ended up on a deployed version of your Studio.
Feb 9, 2023, 5:16 PM
I created the app using:
npx create-next-app --example with-tailwindcss sanity-yt-demo
After, I installed Sanity inside this sanity-yt-demo folder using Sonny's recommendation:

npm install -g @sanity/cli
After, I started the project using 
sanity init
and named it crash-course.
Running 
npm run dev
in the sanity-yt-demo folder opens my project in localhost:3000, and if I change to directory of the sanity project (crash-course) and run 
sanity start
it opens the studio in localhost:3333, but no changes are done when I modify the post.ts file in the schemas folder (inside crash-course folder).I'm really lost, if somebody has any clue what to do, I appreciate it.
Feb 9, 2023, 5:43 PM
Well, well, well, I tried rebooting everything for the fourth time and now it's working. Go figure.
Thank you everyone for the support!
Feb 9, 2023, 6:03 PM
The old hard reset! Glad it’s working now!
Feb 9, 2023, 6:04 PM

