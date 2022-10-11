Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Issue with users not being visible in Sanity when accessing with non-Google accounts

15 replies
Last updated: Oct 11, 2022
Hi all, another question please. We've been adding users to help with our project and got this feedback. Any thoughts?

I was doing a demo of Sanity for the team and oddly 2 out of the 6 of us were not visible to others. I was able to see 3 of 5 other users in Sanity at the same time. To test I had everyone go to the same entry/field and 2 people were not visible to others. And they were unable to see the others while logged in. I tried looking on the Sanity site to see why this might be happening but didn't find anything. Would you know?

One thing the two users had in common that's different from others is that they didn't use their Google accounts to access Sanity. Instead they created Sanity accounts. Any ideas how to resolve this? They do project periods in which multiple users will be in there working at the same time so this will be great to have resolved.
Oct 3, 2022, 7:11 PM
To clarify, this is happening when there are multiple users focusing on a single field in a document within the Studio, correct? Is this a particular field or all fields?
Oct 3, 2022, 7:17 PM
Checking, brb.
Oct 3, 2022, 7:18 PM
All fields. We also can't see those two individuals' avatars in the top right of the header where all active users are presented.
Oct 3, 2022, 7:21 PM
That was the response.
Oct 3, 2022, 7:21 PM
Thanks! I'll look into this.
Oct 3, 2022, 7:22 PM
Cool, thanks much
user M
!
Oct 3, 2022, 7:24 PM
Alright, I have some insight here:
This might happen if some editors are using a browser that doesn't support the cookie we set on login, therefore reverting to stamped tokens instead.

There was also an issue with Presence that was really similar to this a while back. Are you on the latest version of the Studio?
Oct 4, 2022, 5:54 PM
Thanks much for getting back to me! Let me check the Studio version.
Oct 4, 2022, 5:56 PM
v2.30.1
Oct 4, 2022, 5:56 PM
I'd try upgrading your Studio to see if the issue persists!
Oct 4, 2022, 5:58 PM
Ok, sounds good. I'll plan in an upgrade. I'll let you know how it goes. Thanks much again!
Oct 4, 2022, 5:59 PM
Let us know how it goes 🤞!
Oct 4, 2022, 6:02 PM
Quick update. We migrated to the latest v2.34.0 and have notified users. We'll see what feedback we get. Will update again once I hear from folks.
Oct 6, 2022, 2:18 PM
Latest update. Users have confirmed they can see each other now. Thanks much for the assist
user M
!
Oct 8, 2022, 12:53 PM
Fantastic!
Oct 11, 2022, 4:49 PM

