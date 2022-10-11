Hi all, another question please. We've been adding users to help with our project and got this feedback. Any thoughts?



I was doing a demo of Sanity for the team and oddly 2 out of the 6 of us were not visible to others. I was able to see 3 of 5 other users in Sanity at the same time. To test I had everyone go to the same entry/field and 2 people were not visible to others. And they were unable to see the others while logged in. I tried looking on the Sanity site to see why this might be happening but didn't find anything. Would you know?



One thing the two users had in common that's different from others is that they didn't use their Google accounts to access Sanity. Instead they created Sanity accounts. Any ideas how to resolve this? They do project periods in which multiple users will be in there working at the same time so this will be great to have resolved.