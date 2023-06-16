Issue with using JSDOM in htmlToBlocks function for server-side API

const convertedBlocks = htmlToBlocks(content, blockContentType, { parseHtml: (html) => new JSDOM(html), rules: [ // Special rule for code blocks { deserialize(el, next, block) { console.log('el: ', el); if (el.tagName?.toLowerCase() === 'img') { const src = el.getAttribute('src'); const alt = el.getAttribute('alt'); console.log('el: ', el); // Create block object for each image const imageBlock = { _type: 'image', asset: { _type: 'reference', _ref: 'toReplace' + index } // Add any other relevant metadata fields }; imageLibrary.push(src); index++; return block(imageBlock); } // Continue with default conversion for other elements return undefined; } } ] });

- error ReferenceError: window is not defined at Module.getRandomValues (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/get-random-values-esm/index.mjs:7:5) at whatwgRNG (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:185:37) at randomKey (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:193:12) at normalizeBlock (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:1145:15) at eval (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:1201:56) at Array.map (<anonymous>) at htmlToBlocks (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:1201:43) at eval (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./lib/sanityDatabaseFunctions.js:55:102) at new Promise (<anonymous>) at convertHtmlToBlocks (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./lib/sanityDatabaseFunctions.js:49:12) at eval (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./lib/sanityDatabaseFunctions.js:110:34) at new Promise (<anonymous>) at writeNewSolutionData (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./lib/sanityDatabaseFunctions.js:105:12) at POST (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./src/app/api/submit-design/route.js:13:110) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at async eval (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/next/dist/server/future/route-modules/app-route/module.js:244:37)

- error TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'firstElementChild') at preprocessGDocs (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:426:18) at eval (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:463:9) at Array.forEach (<anonymous>) at preprocess (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:462:19) at HtmlDeserializer.parseHtml (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:1131:25) at HtmlDeserializer.deserialize (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:951:30) at htmlToBlocks (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/@sanity/block-tools/lib/index.js:1201:25) at eval (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./lib/sanityDatabaseFunctions.js:55:102) at new Promise (<anonymous>) at convertHtmlToBlocks (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./lib/sanityDatabaseFunctions.js:49:12) at eval (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./lib/sanityDatabaseFunctions.js:109:34) at new Promise (<anonymous>) at writeNewSolutionData (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./lib/sanityDatabaseFunctions.js:104:12) at POST (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./src/app/api/submit-design/route.js:13:110) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at async eval (webpack-internal:///(sc_server)/./node_modules/next/dist/server/future/route-modules/app-route/module.js:244:37)

Hi All, I am using htmlToBlocks function to convert my html data from quill text editor to blocks in order to upload them to sanity. It was working perfectly in client side but I wanted to move it to serverside api. In order to do it, I have added JSDOM as parseHtml option. I put below code together but keep getting error '- error TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'firstElementChild')' it does not even go into deserialize since I do not see my log for deserialize. I am using Nextjs 13. Also I know it is not related to JSDOM because it works perfectly outside htmlToBlocks.I have tried JSDOM(html).window.document instead of JSDOM(html) but this raise another error. "- error ReferenceError: window is not defined" after looping thru all of the elements of the htmlAny ideas?Error for JSDOM(html).window.documentError for JSDOM(html)