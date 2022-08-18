Issue with webpack and syntax error in Next.js project

ready - started server on 0.0.0.0:3000, url: <http://localhost:3000>

:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo\.next\server\pages\index.js:

:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo\.next\server\webpack-runtime.js:

:///./pages/index.tsx:

:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo\.next\server\pages\index.js:

:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo\.next\server\webpack-runtime.js:

:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo\.next\server\pages\index.js:

:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo\.next\server\pages\index.js:

:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo\.next\server\pages\index.js:

:internal/modules/cjs/loader:

:internal/modules/cjs/loader:

Hello guys, trying to set up server locally did few changes but now when I am starting my localhost I've got this kind of error when deploying. webpack issues.. anyone know why its doing it ? Please help.. or I am giving up on sanityinfo - Loaded env from C:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo\.env.localinfo - Using experimental wasm build of next-swcwarn - Attempted to load @next/swc-win32-x64-gnu, but it was not installedwarn - Attempted to load @next/swc-win32-x64-msvc, but an error occurred: The specified module could not be found.\\?\C:\Users\User\sanity-ytb-demo

ode_modules\@next\swc-win32-x64-msvc

ext-swc.win32-x64-msvc.nodeevent - compiled client and server successfully in 1882 ms (178 modules)wait - compiling...event - compiled client and server successfully in 536 ms (178 modules)wait - compiling / (client and server)...event - compiled client and server successfully in 772 ms (229 modules)wait - compiling /_error (client and server)...event - compiled client and server successfully in 456 ms (230 modules)error - SyntaxError: Invalid left-hand side expression in postfix operationat Object../sanity.js (C275:1) at __webpack_require__ (C33:42) at eval (webpack-internal11:65) at Object../pages/index.tsx (C264:1) at __webpack_require__ (C33:42) at __webpack_exec__ (C614:39) at C615:28 at Object.<anonymous> (C618:3) at Module._compile (node1105:14) at Object.Module._extensions..js (node1159:10) { page: '/'