Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Issues with logging in to Sanity projects using GitHub authentication

26 replies
Last updated: Jan 28, 2021
I use github to login to all sanity projects i work on - today No logins are working. Is this a known issue?Same behavior across different versions of sanity studio.
Jan 28, 2021, 5:29 PM
I just logged out and was able to log back in without issue. When you log in are you just getting returned to the auth screen? If you’re in Chrome, I’ve had that happen on multiple services in the past (though always with G Suite auth). Part of the reason I switched to Firefox.
Jan 28, 2021, 5:44 PM
user A
Yup - just a redirect straight to the auth screen each time. Also I am on Firefox already 🙂
Jan 28, 2021, 5:46 PM
A fun note - I can log into teams using github just fine, just not individual studios.
Jan 28, 2021, 5:47 PM
Interesting. FWIW, I get that test cookie warning too (even when successfully logged in).
Jan 28, 2021, 5:48 PM
hm. Going to check out chrome - see if I get a different.Just cleared everything - ran through the github auth again and same behavior.
Jan 28, 2021, 5:49 PM
Hm, works fine in chrome. Odd - literally was loggin in and working yesterday 🙂
Jan 28, 2021, 5:53 PM
(i really dont want to use chrome)
Jan 28, 2021, 5:59 PM
What if you revoke your Firefox session in GitHub then log back in?
Jan 28, 2021, 6:01 PM
Oh good point. Let me try that
Jan 28, 2021, 6:02 PM
I have no idea how to do that 😅
Jan 28, 2021, 6:09 PM
Jan 28, 2021, 6:10 PM
You’ll have to go in Chrome to revoke the Firefox session, I think.
Jan 28, 2021, 6:10 PM
👍 Unfortunately no change
Jan 28, 2021, 6:13 PM
I will begrugingly use chrome today
Jan 28, 2021, 6:13 PM
Shoot.
Jan 28, 2021, 6:13 PM
Appreciate the help 🙂
Jan 28, 2021, 6:13 PM
No problem. Hope it works itself out soon.
Jan 28, 2021, 6:14 PM
An idea from
user P
- have you recently installed any browser plugins like Privacy Badger that might be interfering?
Jan 28, 2021, 7:04 PM
Thanks
user M
I have not added anything new - I do run strict tracking and private windows by default on firefox - so that probably has something to do with it.Whats odd is I have not changed my setup for over a year and its been running the same until today.
Jan 28, 2021, 7:17 PM
Would be interesting to see if less strict tracking allows you to login successfully, if that's within scope to try I mean.
Jan 28, 2021, 7:23 PM
Oh yea 100%. I will give that a shot here.Whats interesting to me is I can get into the teams portal with github auth just fine, but not studios.
Jan 28, 2021, 7:41 PM
user M
Issue resolved. I’ll just switch to standard mode when Im accessing sanity. Would be interested to know what changed between yesterday / today though. I recognize this is more of an edge case.
Jan 28, 2021, 7:45 PM
Oh workaround - I just do custom and enable only cookies 🙂
Jan 28, 2021, 7:51 PM
Great! Thanks for confirming. Regarding the teams portal vs. studios, I think that's because they're not 3rd-party cookies on the teams portal.
Glad you found that workaround too. Would be handy if you could set that on a site-level?
🙂 We'll still look into this issue to figure out why it changed. Will share any additional info with you but may take some time if so.
Jan 28, 2021, 7:56 PM
Of course - and got it, that makes sense.
This is 100% not a blocker, I was more interested to see if / what had changed.
Jan 28, 2021, 7:58 PM
Thanks for checking in / providing feedback
Jan 28, 2021, 8:00 PM

