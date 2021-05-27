Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Junior developer seeks help integrating React frontend with backend for managing blog posts.

Last updated: May 27, 2021
Hello Junior developer here. I built a blog site using react Js and I am about to integrate it with Sanity but I am finding it difficult because this is my first time of doing something like this in Development state. Here is the link: https://objective-banach-d4d520.netlify.app/
May 24, 2021, 10:58 AM
user V
Welcome! What is it that you need help with?
May 24, 2021, 12:14 PM
How to integrate the front end with the back end
May 24, 2021, 2:37 PM
user V
I think you’ll have to be a bit more specific. There are articles on the website that explain various ways to integrate. This one for example
May 24, 2021, 2:40 PM
Hey
user V
, as
user U
mentioned, you would need to query the client to get the data from your Studio. Working through this page will give you a good basis of understanding for how queries work. If you do get stuck, feel free to come back and ask more questions!
May 24, 2021, 3:58 PM
Thanks for your quick response
Permit me to explain a little bit here for you to get my view point
Like I said I am new in web development
But I just want to get something right not just copy and paste
Here is the challenge or what I don't understand
We have a blog design using react JS: 
https://objective-banach-d4d520.netlify.app/ What I want to do is to create the backend where we can manage the blog posts base on the design we have.
So, what are the steps for me to go about in making sure all that was created work perfectly well in the backend
I don't know if you understand my point
May 24, 2021, 4:11 PM
I see, so if I’m understanding correctly you also need help understanding how to set up the Studio as well?
I think that
this series of videos would be the most helpful for you to learn the process of setting up the studio, adding content, then connecting it to your React frontend. I’m also a fairly new developer and it was really helpful for me when I was first learning Sanity.
May 24, 2021, 4:16 PM
Thanks this really help
May 27, 2021, 1:45 PM

Get more help in the community Slack

