Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Looking for a demo page builder functionality on Sanity Studio v3 for clients. Found a repo with code to fork and configure.

5 replies
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
Is there a github repo with a page builder functionality on sanity studio v3 that i can use to demonstrate for clients who wants to see how things would work? 😊
Jun 23, 2023, 6:38 PM
Jun 23, 2023, 6:58 PM
Like that yes 😊 Page building with structured content and live preview functionality. And i forgot to mention that what i really was asking for was something like a demo page with neutral webcontent and a sanity studio where i can demo the functionality i mentioned for clients in an easy way.
Jun 23, 2023, 7:02 PM
At the bottom of that page James referenced, there’s a link to the repo code. You can fork or clone that repo, configure it to your own project ID, and then you’ll have it available to demo.
Jun 23, 2023, 7:09 PM
Ah! Didn’t check the bottom of the page 😄 That’s perfect! Thank you both 😊
Jun 23, 2023, 7:11 PM
No problem! Great!
Jun 23, 2023, 7:11 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.