lottieFile: (_props_) => {

const data = _props_.node.document.url

const styles = {

width: 500,

height: 500

}

return (

<Lottie _animationData_={data} _style_={styles} />

)

I have a massive challenge! The client I am working with uses Lottie animations on their old site. This all gets added as part of the CMS (now Sanity). I have added a custom upload of Lottie JSON files in the blockContent and I know the file is there but when I call it into the lottie-react hook nothing happens. The serializer currently looks like this: