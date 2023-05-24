import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client';

import {useClient} from 'sanity'

const client = useClient({apiVersion: '2023-05-24'});

React Hook “useClient” cannot be called at the top level. React Hooks must be called in a React function component or a custom React Hook function.

I am migrating from version two version three and I’m running into a problem with the sanity client. It used to just look like this.Now we have to use the react hook from thisBut the problem is when I try to do something like thisI get an error because react hooks cannot be used at the top levelThe issue is that my previous code isn’t using the sanity client in a react function or component. It’s just using it at top level