Next.js - How to Loop through an Array of Images on a [Slug] File
7 replies
Last updated: Jun 16, 2022
G
i have an array of images for each post, trying to loop through them on a nextjs [slug] file and see the slug, but cannot figure out how to get the images to display.
Jun 16, 2022, 1:52 AM
G
types: schemaTypes.concat([{ name: 'post', type: 'document', title: 'Post', fields: [ { title: 'Slug', name: 'slug', type: 'slug' }, { title: 'Name', name: 'name', type: 'string' }, { name: 'images', type: 'array', // supports drag'n'drop of multiple files options: { layout: 'grid' }, of: [{ type: 'image' }] } ], }])
Jun 16, 2022, 1:52 AM
G
[slug].js
// [slug].js import client from '../../client' const Post = (props) => { const { name = 'Missing title', slug = 'missing slug', images = 'Missing images' } = <http://props.post|props.post> return ( <article> <h1>{name}</h1> <span>By {images}</span> {posts.categories.map((category) => ( <li key={category}> <span> {category} </span> </li> )); } </article> ) } export async function getStaticPaths() { const paths = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "post" && defined(slug.current)][].slug.current` ) return { paths: paths.map((slug) => ({params: {slug}})), fallback: true, } } export async function getStaticProps(context) { // It's important to default the slug so that it doesn't return "undefined" const { slug = "" } = context.params const post = await client.fetch(` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{name, "images": author->name} `, { slug }) return { props: { post } } } export default Post
Jun 16, 2022, 1:53 AM
R
Hey
user K! You'll want to loop through your array with
[], then expand the image asset ref with
->. All told, it looks like this:
*[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ name, images[]->, }
Jun 16, 2022, 2:31 AM
G
thanks for helping, i’m still getting no results for images, i created another test field and that’s returning fine. is there an example of looping through the images that you’d recommend?
Jun 16, 2022, 3:55 PM
G
export async function getStaticProps(context) { // It's important to default the slug so that it doesn't return "undefined" const { slug = "" } = context.params const post = await client.fetch(` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ name, tester, images[]->, } `, { slug }) return { props: { post } } }
Jun 16, 2022, 3:56 PM
G
const Post = (props) => { const { name = 'Missing title', tester = 'missing test....', images = 'Missing images' } = <http://props.post|props.post> return ( <article> <h1>{name}</h1> <span>By {images}</span> <span>{tester}</span> </article> ) }
Jun 16, 2022, 3:56 PM
R
