Next.js - How to Loop through an Array of Images on a [Slug] File

7 replies
Last updated: Jun 16, 2022
i have an array of images for each post, trying to loop through them on a nextjs [slug] file and see the slug, but cannot figure out how to get the images to display.
Jun 16, 2022, 1:52 AM
  types: schemaTypes.concat([{
    name: 'post',
    type: 'document',
    title: 'Post',
    fields: [
      {
        title: 'Slug',
        name: 'slug',
        type: 'slug'
      },
      {
        title: 'Name',
        name: 'name',
        type: 'string'
      },
      {
        name: 'images',
        type: 'array', // supports drag'n'drop of multiple files
        options: {
          layout: 'grid'
        },
        of: [{
          type: 'image'
        }]
      }
    ],
  }])

Jun 16, 2022, 1:52 AM
[slug].js
// [slug].js

import client from '../../client'

const Post = (props) =&gt; {
  const { name = 'Missing title', slug = 'missing slug', images = 'Missing images' } = <http://props.post|props.post>
  return (
    &lt;article&gt;
      &lt;h1&gt;{name}&lt;/h1&gt;
      &lt;span&gt;By {images}&lt;/span&gt;

      {posts.categories.map((category) =&gt; (
    &lt;li key={category}&gt;
      &lt;span&gt;
        {category}
      &lt;/span&gt;
    &lt;/li&gt;
  ));
}

    &lt;/article&gt;
  )
}

export async function getStaticPaths() {
  const paths = await client.fetch(
    `*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; defined(slug.current)][].slug.current`
  )

  return {
    paths: paths.map((slug) =&gt; ({params: {slug}})),
    fallback: true,
  }
}

export async function getStaticProps(context) {
  // It's important to default the slug so that it doesn't return "undefined"
  const { slug = "" } = context.params
  const post = await client.fetch(`
    *[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{name, "images": author-&gt;name}
  `, { slug })
  return {
    props: {
      post
    }
  }
}

export default Post

Jun 16, 2022, 1:53 AM
Hey
user K
! You'll want to loop through your array with 
[]
, then expand the image asset ref with 
-&gt;
. All told, it looks like this:
*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
  name,
  images[]-&gt;,
}
Jun 16, 2022, 2:31 AM
thanks for helping, i’m still getting no results for images, i created another test field and that’s returning fine. is there an example of looping through the images that you’d recommend?
Jun 16, 2022, 3:55 PM
export async function getStaticProps(context) {
  // It's important to default the slug so that it doesn't return "undefined"
  const { slug = "" } = context.params
  const post = await client.fetch(`
    *[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
      name,
      tester,
      images[]-&gt;,
    }
  `, { slug })
  return {
    props: {
      post
    }
  }
}

Jun 16, 2022, 3:56 PM
const Post = (props) =&gt; {
  const { name = 'Missing title', tester = 'missing test....', images = 'Missing images' } = <http://props.post|props.post>
  return (
    &lt;article&gt;
      &lt;h1&gt;{name}&lt;/h1&gt;
      &lt;span&gt;By {images}&lt;/span&gt;
      &lt;span&gt;{tester}&lt;/span&gt;
    &lt;/article&gt;
  )
}

Jun 16, 2022, 3:56 PM
Yes! Documentation and examples: here , here , and here . The images are going to be returned as objects, so your current syntax will throw an error. Also, does the document you're accessing have images added and is it published?
Jun 16, 2022, 4:40 PM

