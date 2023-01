{ "slug":slug, "type":_type, "revalidate_relevant_items":true, "related_programs": *[_type == "programma"] }

NextJS added revalidation, which is amazing because you can re-build specific pages when a sanity webhook is triggered, HOWEVER, Sanity doesn't allow sub-queries in webhooks. So this:doesn't work. When one post gets updated, I want all other posts that reference that post to get updated as well, does anyone have a workaround for this? For example: I have a 'theme' document type. Then I have lots of 'blog' documents that reference different themes. When I edit the title of a theme, all these blog posts need to get revalidated in NextJS. NextJS doesn't have the option to do dynamic revalidation yet, so I was hoping that Sanity could send the relevant blog post urls to the revalidation API, but apparently that doesn't work?In other words: is there a way to do sub-queries/groq queries in a webhook?