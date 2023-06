Optimizing responsive image loading with Sanity's CDN

@sanity/image-url

Hey! We're fetching responsive images from cdn.sanity.io usingto generate query param transformations. One observation is that when one or more query param changes value, the request takes quite some time whereis pretty much all of the wait time. • Is anyone else experiencing this?• Does it just take that long to generate a new version of an image server side maybe?• Is there something that can be optimized in our transformations query params?Example image url we have: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/ <project-id>/<dataset>/<some-img>.png?rect=750,0,1406,1438&w=1112&h=1137&auto=formatAfter the initial long running request, requests for the same image with the same params are quick.