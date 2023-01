Hi! Preview in NextJs makes everything slow Anyone else struggling with big lags and timeouts when using the preview function? Happens when I use the preview button in the Studio and using the preview link to the site. Happens in both locally and production environment. If I wait long enough I get a "Page unresponsive" error from the browser

Only way to make it disappear is deleting the preview-cookie (and therefore not being in preview anymore)



Using the "NextJs with comments"-starter setup