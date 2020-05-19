Next preview-related question: I'm trying to add support for previewing drafts. I've added ``?rev=${document._rev}`` to the preview URL. We fetch content server side, so this means our app will add

_rev == "..."

rev

to the query when thequery parameter is available (and also send an access token). This works, but not as consistently as I'd hoped.1. It seems that publishing new revisions makes old revisions go away?2. The revision given to me in the preview plugin doesn't always seem to be the most recent? If I edit a document, and click the URL, the provided revision sometimes doesn't return any data. If I navigate to another document in the studio, and back to my draft, I'm seeing a different rev, and with this one I find data.