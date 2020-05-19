Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Previewing Drafts in the Studio - Is it Possible?

1 replies
Last updated: May 19, 2020

Next preview-related question: I'm trying to add support for previewing drafts. I've added ``?rev=${document._rev}`` to the preview URL. We fetch content server side, so this means our app will add 

_rev == "..."
to the query when the 
rev
query parameter is available (and also send an access token). This works, but not as consistently as I'd hoped.
1. It seems that publishing new revisions makes old revisions go away?
2. The revision given to me in the preview plugin doesn't always seem to be the most recent? If I edit a document, and click the URL, the provided revision sometimes doesn't return any data. If I navigate to another document in the studio, and back to my draft, I'm seeing a different rev, and with this one I find data.

May 18, 2020, 7:44 AM

I was mistakenly using the query API. The history API does what I want 👌

May 19, 2020, 4:32 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.