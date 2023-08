const query = groq`*[_type == "article" && references("category", "categories[]->slug", "${slug}")] { ..., categories[]-> { title, slug } }

Hello everyone, I have a problem with croq queryI am on the category page and I try to get all the articles that contain my category slug "${slug}" in the ctegories list. The thing is that the category list "array" is a list of references from Category. Now my query brings nothing. Did you already face it ?