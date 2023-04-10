Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Querying arrays of objects and relationships in Groq

17 replies
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Hey everyone!Could anyone guide me on how I could do a groq query for an array of objects?

I want images to return an array of images with just their url…
groq`*[_type == "art"]{
      _createdAt,
      _id,
      "category": category.title,
      "slug": slug.current,
      "featureImage": featureImage.asset-&gt;url,
      images
    }`
Apr 7, 2023, 9:37 PM
Apr 7, 2023, 10:17 PM
You need to iterate over the array 
[]
, dereference the asset 
-&gt;
, then access the url:
'images': images[].asset-&gt;url
Apr 10, 2023, 8:09 PM
Thanks for that!
Apr 10, 2023, 8:10 PM
I should have noted I solved that with this just for reference in the future:
'images': images[] {
   alt,
   "url": image.asset-&gt;url
 }
Apr 10, 2023, 8:11 PM
Great!
Apr 10, 2023, 8:11 PM
In a similar issue, I am having trouble figuring out how to query a relationship
Apr 10, 2023, 8:11 PM
I have an array of a document type, artSeries. But I can’t figure out how to grab the information I need for the artSeries
{
    _createdAt: '2023-04-10T19:34:13Z',
    _id: 'homepageImages',
    _rev: 'QNM76uqvKuoc4uTWDKb5RR',
    _type: 'homepageImages',
    _updatedAt: '2023-04-10T19:35:32Z',
    artSeries: [ [Object] ],
    title: 'Homepage Images'
  }
So far I have tried doing something like the following:

groq`*[_type == "homepageImages" ]{
      _id,
      _createdAt,
      "artSeries": artSeries[] {
        not sure what I might do here haha
      },
    }`

Apr 10, 2023, 8:13 PM
What information are you trying to grab?
Apr 10, 2023, 8:22 PM
I need to get an array of artSeries documents that is referenced in the homepageImages
Apr 10, 2023, 8:23 PM
Right now the only info I get about each artSeries is this:
{"_key":"33077cdafee1","_ref":"4bd3b6a8-b353-4f14-9975-f3a847055509","_type":"reference"}
Apr 10, 2023, 8:24 PM
I just can’t figure out how to use the _ref to make another query for the artSeries with the same _id associated to it
Apr 10, 2023, 8:24 PM
Ah, you don’t need to use a named field in this case. Something like this should work:
*[_type == "homepageImages" ]{
      _id,
      _createdAt,
      artSeries[]-&gt;{
        //add projection here or remove the brackets if you want all of the fields.
      },
    }
Apr 10, 2023, 8:51 PM
Oh great! That was much easier than I was making it
Apr 10, 2023, 8:54 PM
And sorry just one other thing. Is there a way to order the artSeries by _createdAt?
Apr 10, 2023, 9:01 PM
Yeah try:
*[_type == "homepageImages" ]{
      _id,
      _createdAt,
      artSeries[]-&gt; | order(_createdAt asc)
    }
Apr 10, 2023, 9:12 PM
Thank you!
Apr 10, 2023, 9:12 PM
You’re welcome!
Apr 10, 2023, 9:14 PM

