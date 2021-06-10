Querying categories and posts in Sanity.io using GROQ

Hi! First project w/ Sanity and since it seemed easiest (because it was the example in the tutorial 🤷‍♀️ ) and I thought I could modify it later I chose Blog as a template. I'm doing a site where I'm going to display different categories of handicrafts - with name/title and an image (used Post to set up this).

I've added all the different categories in Category and connected each post to the correct category.

My question is, is it possible to query on category, and how do I do that?

