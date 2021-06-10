Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Querying categories and posts in Sanity.io using GROQ

7 replies
Last updated: Jun 10, 2021
Hi! First project w/ Sanity and since it seemed easiest (because it was the example in the tutorial 🤷‍♀️) and I thought I could modify it later I chose Blog as a template.I'm doing a site where I'm going to display different categories of handicrafts - with name/title and an image (used Post to set up this).
I've added all the different categories in Category and connected each post to the correct category.
My question is, is it possible to query on category, and how do I do that?
Jun 10, 2021, 8:42 AM
What exactly do you want to do? Do you want to get all categories and their posts? In GROQ that would be this query
*[ _type == "category"]{ ..., "posts": *[_type=="post" &amp;&amp; references(^._id ) }
This gets every category, and for each category it gets every 
post
that references that category. This is done using the 
^
parent-operator ( https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-operators#3715ad969fce ) and the 
references
-function ( https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-functions#5759ed6ff047 ).
Jun 10, 2021, 9:26 AM
I will have links to each category and when I click a specific link I want to query and see all posts for that category. For example this one:
Jun 10, 2021, 9:34 AM
Do note that this query will also include drafts unless you explicitly exclude them with 
&amp;&amp; !(_id in path("drafts.*"))
inside the filter-component ( 
[ ]
). Path: https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-functions#0ecd1b7eac78 In:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-operators#c06332116311 filter:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/how-queries-work#e9a260f5e979
Jun 10, 2021, 9:34 AM
In that case the first query seems like it should match. It can be extended with
*[ _type == "category" &amp;&amp; _id == $id]{ ..., "posts": *[_type=="post" &amp;&amp; references(^._id ) }
and you pass in the 
_id
of the category you want to find all posts for in order to only get the relevant data for that category.
A simpler version could be:

*[ _type=="post" &amp;&amp; references($id)]
depending on if you need any information on the given category this could be extended to

*[ _type=="post" &amp;&amp; references($id)]{..., category-&gt; }
dereference:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-operators#dae298fc7952
Jun 10, 2021, 9:38 AM
Thank you! Will try it out 🙃
Jun 10, 2021, 9:39 AM
docs on parameters that I used: https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-parameters
Jun 10, 2021, 9:40 AM
Good luck 😄
Jun 10, 2021, 9:40 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.