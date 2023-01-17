Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Querying for specific categories and subcategories in Sanity.io

12 replies
Last updated: Jan 17, 2023
Hey guys! I need to get all posts related to a specific category and its subcategoriesI do not understand how to do this in one request, now it only works if I hardcode the value of the subcategory in 
references(…)
Jan 16, 2023, 3:32 PM
*[_type == "blogPostTag" &amp;&amp; key.current == "digital-marketing"][0]{
  "posts": *[_type == "localizedBlogPostEntry" &amp;&amp; references(^._id, "427f4454-22f7-40a0-8d88-db31fb20ad7b")],
  "subCategories": *[_type == "blogPostTag" &amp;&amp; references(^._id)]._id
}
Jan 16, 2023, 3:33 PM
Another way but still with hardcoded value…
Jan 16, 2023, 3:53 PM
It's a little difficult without seeing how you have your schema structured. Check the groq cheatsheet to see if it helps or post your schema and I can take a look.
https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet
Jan 16, 2023, 4:01 PM
BlogPostTag (category and sub-category)
export default {
  name: 'blogPostTag',
  title: 'Blog tag',
  type: 'document',
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'title',
      key: 'key',
      isParent: 'isParent',
      parentCategory: 'parentCategory.title'
    },
    prepare({ title, key, isParent, parentCategory }) {
      return {
        title: title,
        subtitle: `${
          isParent
            ? `/blog/tag/${key.current}`
            : parentCategory
              ? `Sub-category of ${parentCategory}`
              : `The parent category is not set!`
        }`,
        media: isParent ? ParentCategoryIcon : AiOutlineTag
      };
    }
  },
  fieldsets: [
    {
      title: 'SEO &amp; metadata',
      name: 'metadata',
      options: { collapsible: true, collapsed: true }
    }
  ],
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      title: 'Title',
      type: 'string'
    },
    { ...keyFieldOptions },
    {
      name: 'description',
      title: 'description',
      type: 'text'
    },
    {
      title: 'Cover Image',
      name: 'coverImage',
      type: 'image'
    },
    {
      title: 'Icon Image',
      name: 'iconImage',
      type: 'image'
    },
    {
      title: 'Parent category?',
      name: 'isParent',
      type: 'boolean'
    },
    {
      title: 'Link to parent category',
      name: 'parentCategory',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'blogPostTag' }],
      hidden: ({ parent }) =&gt; !!parent.isParent
    },
    {
      title: 'Meta title',
      name: 'metaTitle',
      type: 'string',
      description: 'This title populates meta-tags on the webpage',
      fieldset: 'metadata'
    },
    {
      title: 'Meta description',
      name: 'metaDescription',
      type: 'text',
      description: 'This description populates meta-tags on the webpage',
      fieldset: 'metadata'
    },
    {
      title: 'Open Graph Image',
      name: 'openGraphImage',
      type: 'image',
      description: 'Image for sharing previews on Facebook, Twitter etc.',
      fieldset: 'metadata'
    }
  ]
};
Jan 16, 2023, 4:02 PM
Blog post schema
export default {
  name: 'localizedBlogPostEntry',
  title: 'Blog Post',
  type: 'document',
  preview: createPreview(),
  fieldsets: [
    {
      title: 'Blog taxonomy',
      name: 'taxonomy'
    },
    {
      title: 'SEO &amp; Social media',
      name: 'metadata',
      options: { collapsible: true, collapsed: true }
    }
  ],
  fields: [
    {
      title: 'Title',
      name: 'textTitle',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      ...keyFieldOptions
    },
    {
      title: 'Content (New)',
      name: 'rte',
      ...richTextEditor
    },
    {
      title: 'Release date',
      name: 'releaseDate',
      type: 'datetime',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required()
    },
    {
      title: 'Author',
      name: 'author',
      type: 'reference',
      to: { type: 'blogPostAuthor' },
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required()
    },
    {
      title: 'Category',
      name: 'tags',
      type: 'array',
      of: [{ type: 'reference', to: { type: 'blogPostTag' } }],
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required().min(1),
      fieldset: 'taxonomy'
    }
  ]
};
Jan 16, 2023, 4:04 PM
*[_type == localizedBlogPostEntry]{
  "categories": tags[] -&gt;

I'm not sure why you used different names than the titles. This makes it very confusing because I'm not sure what you are calling categories and what you are calling subcategories. The query is called on the 
name
of the document.
Jan 16, 2023, 4:11 PM
I think that will work for what you want though.
Jan 16, 2023, 4:12 PM
It is legacy names. Category and sub-category are same document type - blogPostTag
Jan 16, 2023, 4:13 PM
No, your query will return all the posts
Jan 16, 2023, 4:15 PM
I need to fetch specific category with all posts related to that specific category and its subcategories
Jan 16, 2023, 4:17 PM
*[_type == category &amp;&amp; categoryName == "name"] {
"subcategory": subcategoryName -&gt; {
"posts": postName[ ] -&gt; }}
Jan 16, 2023, 4:39 PM
Thanks! I will check if it works for me
Jan 17, 2023, 8:20 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.