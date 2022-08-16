Querying multiple documents with dereferenced fields in a single query

export default { name: "footer", title: "Footer", type: "document", fields: [ { name: "title", title: "Title", type: "string", }, { name: "socials", title: "Socials", type: "array", of: [ { name: "social", title: "Social", type: "reference", to: { type: "social" }, }, ], }, ], };

footer

social

*[_type == "footer"] { ..., socials[] { ..., social-> } }

*[_type in [ footer, otherDocument ]]

🙂

Thanks for the links, it looks pretty great but it doesn't really touch on what I'm looking forEssentially, let's imagine I have a document that references another document. When querying it we don't receive the actual document, but rather the reference of it. Instead, what I would need is the actual document dereferenced.In other words if this is the schema:To get thedocument with the dereferenceddocument I'd need to use this query:Now, what would I do if I need to do it for multiple documents? I can of course write multiple queries but for effectiveness I was looking for some way to fetch them all in one, e.g.:Only problem with that, is I'm not sure how I'd go about setting up the fields for each as the query above on the thread doesn't seem to workLet me know if that clarifies, can retry in different terms if not