Querying Mux video data in Sanity project with React frontend.

🙂

🙂

I am currently trying to integrate Mux video playback in my Sanity project with a plain react FE.I am using the 'mux-input' plugin for uploading integration in the studio and that works perfect.i want to use the 'sanity-mux-player' for showing the videos on client side, and i have been following this guide :But when i try and query with the GROQ example i only get a _ref in the video asset. According to the guide i should be getting a lot more data.I have also tried to query everything on the video type and i still don't get anymore data back.What is the correct GROQ query?Any help or tips on how to query the data with GROQ correctly would be greatly appreciated Thanks.