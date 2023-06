Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering results

I cannot figure out how to query based on a property of an item in an array in another array. Great that the GROQ arcade has a relevant dataset: https://groq.dev/d2463396-6d5e-4085-a32e-5e3b1bd33624 1. How to only retrieve people who have a prize which has an affiliation to the city of "Leiden" for example?2. Let's imagine that many people have many prizes (could not find more than 1 prize at first sight), and many prizes have many affiliations. How to make sure that in my results, the people object only has relevant prize with relevant affiliations (filter out affiliations that are not from the city of Leiden, and filter out prizes that do not have the right affiliation at all)