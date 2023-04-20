Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering results

user A

*[ _type == "productHead" && count(productVariants[count(pricingPlans[quantityPolicy == "unlimited"]) > 0]) > 0 ]{ _id, internalName, "productVariants": productVariants[count(pricingPlans[quantityPolicy == "unlimited"]) > 0]{ ..., "pricingPlans": pricingPlans[quantityPolicy == "unlimited"] } }

Perfect, thanks. This is what I needed for 1. indeed! I don't have all the right reflex when writing GROQ queries yet.Looks like I could resolve my 2nd point with this query:With this request, my result only contains products which, deep down, have pricing plan with the quantity policy set to unlimited. But each product data is also "cleaned" of all pricing plans that are NOT unlimited and all variants that do not have any unlimited plans. I needed this projection because when a product has 10 variants, and each variant has 10 pricing plans it was too time consuming to find out WHY the GROQ filter returned this product. I wanted to quickly find "Which plan was matched by the filter?". Thanks both of you!