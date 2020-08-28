Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Querying nested arrays in Sanity schema

8 replies
Last updated: Aug 28, 2020
For a document with schema (I removed unrelated parts):
{
  type: "document",
  name: "client",
  fields: [
    /*...*/,
    {
      type: "array",
      name: "provider",
      of: [
        {
          type: "object",
          name: "upis",
          fields: [
            /*...*/,
            {
              type: "number",
              name: "carrierId",
              title: "Carrier ID",
            },
          ],
        },
      ],
    },
    {
      type: "array",
      name: "activation",
      of: [
        {
          type: "object",
          name: "upis",
          title: "Ūpis (Cashreg)",
          fields: [
            /*...*/
          ],
        },
        {
          type: "object",
          name: "busmaticScheduler",
          title: "Busmatic Scheduler",
          fields: [
            {
              type: "array",
              name: "plugins",
              title: "Plugins",
              of: [{ type: "string" }],
              options: {
                list: [
                  {
                    title: "Ūpis for City",
                    value: "upis-city",
                  },
                  {
                    title: "Import API",
                    value: "import-api",
                  },
                ],
              },
            },
          ],
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
},
I want to fetch based on 
provider[].carrierId
&amp;&amp; 
activation[]._type == "busmaticScheduler" &amp;&amp; "upis-city" in activation[].plugins
, but that results in an empty result, when queried as such:
*[
  _type == "client"
  &amp;&amp; provider[].carrierId == 5
  &amp;&amp; activation[]._type == "busmaticScheduler"
  &amp;&amp; "upis-city" in activation[].plugins
]
Or:

*[
  _type == "client"
  &amp;&amp; provider[].carrierId == 5
  &amp;&amp; activation[]._type == "busmaticScheduler"
  &amp;&amp; activation["upis-city" in plugins]
]
Maybe I am trying to accomplish the impossible? Or have I got something wrong?
Aug 28, 2020, 8:21 AM
These will both return arrays, so comparing them to a string doesn't make sense?
provider[].carrierId
activation[]._type
Try

5 in activation[]._type &amp;&amp;
"busmaticScheduler" in activation[]._type
Aug 28, 2020, 10:26 AM
?
Aug 28, 2020, 10:26 AM
Well, but the query works except for the 
"upis-city" in activation[].plugins
Aug 28, 2020, 10:37 AM
And not only it works, but also returns the expected results. (Or maybe I am hitting an unexpected behavior and my data appears to be OK with it for now)
Aug 28, 2020, 10:39 AM
But you're right on that, I can rework them all to `in`'s. The real problem though is with the 
in activation[].plugins
part.
Aug 28, 2020, 10:41 AM
*[
  _type == "client"
  &amp;&amp; "upis" in provider[]._type
  &amp;&amp; 5 in provider[].carrierId
  &amp;&amp; "busmaticScheduler" in activation[]._type
  &amp;&amp; defined(activation[_type == "busmaticScheduler" &amp;&amp; "upis-city" in plugins])
] {
  name,
  sanity
}
This seems to have done it.
Aug 28, 2020, 10:46 AM
And actually, I can reduce it to:
*[
  _type == "client"
  &amp;&amp; "upis" in provider[]._type
  &amp;&amp; $carrierId in provider[].carrierId
  &amp;&amp; defined(activation[_type == "busmaticScheduler" &amp;&amp; "upis-city" in plugins])
] {
  name,
  sanity
}
Aug 28, 2020, 10:49 AM
Had to use the 
defined
function on 
plugins
part, otherwise the query didn't return anything.
Aug 28, 2020, 10:50 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.