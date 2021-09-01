Question about Portable Text editor and ul/ol lists in Sanity CMS

/** * This is the schema definition for the rich text fields used for * for this blog studio. When you import it in schemas.js it can be * reused in other parts of the studio with: * { * name: 'someName', * title: 'Some title', * type: 'blockContent' * } */ export default { title: "Block Content", name: "blockContent", type: "array", of: [ { title: "Block", type: "block", // Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These // correspond with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value // you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to // use your content. styles: [ { title: "Normal", value: "normal" }, { title: "H1", value: "h1" }, { title: "H2", value: "h2" }, { title: "H3", value: "h3" }, { title: "H4", value: "h4" }, { title: "Quote", value: "blockquote" } ], lists: [ { title: "Bullet", value: "bullet" }, { title: "Numbered", value: "number" } ], // Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor. marks: { // Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic // preference or highlighting by editors. decorators: [ { title: "Strong", value: "strong" }, { title: "Emphasis", value: "em" } ], // Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote. annotations: [ { title: "URL", name: "link", type: "object", fields: [ { title: "URL", name: "href", type: "url" } ] } ] } }, // You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use // primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array // as a block type. { type: "image", options: { hotspot: true } } ] };