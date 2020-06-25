Restoring accidentally deleted documents in Sanity dataset without exporting.

excludeContent: true

We're desperately needing help here. We accidentally deleted around 400 documents and re-created new ones with the same IDs. Unfortunately, we did not export the dataset in-between.We're needing to restore the old versions of all these documents but can't quite piece together how to accomplish this from the docs on the History API. We can get the transactions, but that only takes us so far (especially considering we can't get the old content due tobeing required.