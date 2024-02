.ndjson

pnpm -F studio exec sanity documents query --dataset archive '*[_type == "event"]{..., "tags": [], "fromArchive": true }[0..1]' > ./apps/studio/exports/archived-events.ndjson <<<<<

Hi, is it possible from the cli to run a query, and output it as afile? Not just json.My use case is that I want to query some documents from an "archive" dataset, and then import then into another dataset.But the dataset import only takes ndjson, while the query only outputs json.