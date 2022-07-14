Hello Everyone,

I have a question related to Sanity desk.



We are showing our home page on the initial page. However, when we try to change the localization version of the document, we get blank page, because URL is changed with the translated document's



_id

export default () => S.list() .title("Content") .items([ S.listItem() .title("Home Page") .icon(GoHome) .child( S.document() .schemaType("page") .documentId("frontpage") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view .component(Iframe) .options({ url: (doc) => resolveProductionUrl(doc) }) .title("Preview"), ]) ), page, press, blog, customer, company, navigation, dictionary, ]);

How can we prevent this behavior?Here the code.