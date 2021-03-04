Skip to content
Shopify Rate Limiting Advice

3 replies
Last updated: Mar 4, 2021

Morning everyone. I'm doing some investigation work with Shopify and using their APIs to pull in the collections and products to my platform and cache it to be used for doing external websites and mobile apps and registering webhooks to then keep in-sync and then with a possible full re-sync at end of the day. Want to link this in with Sanity. I've created an initial Shopify sales channel app using oAuth (very much under development) and have got data coming back for different development stores with the Admin Rest Api but also just switched to Admin GraphQL Api for better handling with hopefully less calls with the rate limiting. I can also see that there is a bulkOperationRunQuery which looks useful for running a bulk operation and then letting Shopify handle the rate limiting gracefully and returns at a later point. I was just wondering if anyone had any advice on rate limiting with Shopify and any techniques they had found worked well. Thanks

Mar 1, 2021, 11:14 AM

We used to create multiple apps/keys, then just cycle through them.

Mar 1, 2021, 1:44 PM

Yes out of interest noticed a post below from

user L
that the Gatsby Shopify experimental plugin uses the Bulk Operations API probably for this exact reason of rate limiting ? https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby-source-shopify-experimental

Mar 4, 2021, 9:19 AM

I would assume so yeah, the rate limits on Shopify are really limiting for that platform in a headless setting. One of the reasons I’ve moved away from them. Their competitors are much easier to work with.

Mar 4, 2021, 9:22 AM

