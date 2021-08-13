Suggestions for avoiding bone-headed mistakes in Sanity.io deployments

import React from 'react' import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const { dataset } = client.config() const Logo = () => { const styles = {margin: 0, textAlign: 'center'} return <div><img src="/static/logo.jpg" alt="the logo" /><p style={styles}>Dataset: {dataset}</p></div> } export default Logo

We can look into the env issue as something seems off there indeed - thanks for sharing!I'd be curious to know whether using the built-in client config gives you any different results here, if you wouldn't mind trying? The code would look as follows (without environment variables):