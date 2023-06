Suggestions for avoiding bone-headed mistakes in Sanity.io deployments

development

showDatasetIndicator=[false|true]

A true story of a bone-headed mistake, one that could be easily avoided with any of several minor enhancements to the UI or its hosting.We have two datasets:and. The one UI deployment we’re allowed normally points at. When chasing down an issue I thought might be build / hosting related, I changed the environment into point to. When done testing, I changedback to, _but I forgot to re-deploy the UI_*.* Later, another user logged in and added some data, but it didn’t appear in our app. It was 100% my mistake, but here are some thoughts on how sanity.io could have my back to help prevent such mistakes:• Support a parameterized URL for hosting the URL. Instead of just supplying the subdomain name,, allow. Then, if the UI is configured for production, the URL would become. If, as I did, the UI is deployed configured to, the url would become become. • Allow UI hosting per dataset. Charge a nominal fee for it, but then there would be two URLs for our hosting: myApp-production.sanity.io and myApp-development.sanity.io • Bake in a default UI indicator as to which dataset is being used. This could be enabled and/or overridden by configuration (e.g.